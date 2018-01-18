Chicago Bulls point guard Kris Dunn took a hard hit to the face following a breakaway dunk Wednesday night against Golden State.
Video shows Dunn going up for a dunk but losing his grip on the rim and falling face-first on the court.
According to CBS Sports, despite going face first into the ground, Dunn did not suffer any serious injury to his face or his teeth although he was bleeding from his mouth. He apparently didn’t lose any in the process and at the same time managed to take a chunk of the wood flooring with him.