DALLAS (CBS11 SPORTS) – Lincoln High point guard Kennedy Taylor is only 5 foot 2.
She is also proof that big things come in small packages.
Taylor has been nominated to be a McDonald’s All-American.
She says, “It’s a blessing to know someone has recognized my hard work.”
Taylor’s Head Coach LaJeanna Howard says even if Taylor is walking to the store, there’s no doubt it involves competition. In the words of Howard, “”n everything she does, she wants to be #1.”
The thing that sets Taylor apart is her prowess in the classroom.
There’s a good chance she will end her senior year as the top-ranked student in the school.
Kennedy already has a theme for her potential valedictorian speech. The theme is, “Me and my peers have gone through a lot here at Lincoln, and we still have greatness in front of us.”
Before Kennedy Taylor heads off to Texas State University in the fall, she has unfinished business back home… on and off the court.