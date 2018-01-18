DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Amazon has narrowed it’s list of cities for its second U.S. headquarters to 20, including two cities in Texas.
On Thursday, Amazon cut their list of possible sites from 238 to 20, and the Dallas metro area, as well as Austin, are on the list of possible locations for Amazon’s ‘HQ Two.’
According to Amazon, they expect to invest over $5 billion in construction for their second North American headquarters. The new headquarters will also bring in at least 50,000 jobs.
Dallas Regional Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Economic Development Sarah Carrabias-Rush is part of the team which put together proposals from across North Texas.
“We are inspired and thrilled by the opportunity of bringing this kind of transformational project to our region because we think it brings a lot of opportunity” said Carrabias-Rush. “We are excited to be in the chase.”
Amazon says the Dallas metro area is in the running for the headquarters, but since all the North Texas proposals were submitted as a bundle, there’s no way yet to know which cities in the region Amazon is considering.
*This is a developing story. Listen to Newsradio 1080 KRLD for the latest information.