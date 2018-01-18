CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Chelsea Wade
Filed Under:Brandon Charles Sampson, Brandon Sampson, Crime, Dallas, Dallas Police Department, Jacqueline Hughes, Texas

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Police are searching for a suspect they say killed a woman and left her body in a garage.

Brandon Charles Sampson, 31, is wanted in Jacqueline Hughes’ disappearance and death.  Hughes’ body was found last week in a home near Paul Quinn College on the city’s southeast side.

brandon charles sampson Dallas Police Searching For Suspect In Murder Of Jacqueline Hughes

(Image via Dallas Police Dept.)

A friend told police she dropped Hughes off at that home on Christmas Day and that was the last anyone heard or saw from her. Hughes’ friends and family confronted Sampson at that home on multiple occasions. One of those times, he told them he dropped her off at the airport so she could catch a flight to Miami for a modeling job, according to court papers. During another confrontation, police said Hughes’ brother shot and hurt someone inside the home.

Police brought Sampson in for questioning, but not as a suspect. They wanted to talk to him about the shooting. Hughes brother was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

screen shot 2018 01 09 at 6 11 05 pm Dallas Police Searching For Suspect In Murder Of Jacqueline Hughes

Jackie Hughes

Detectives shifted their focus to Sampson after a suspicious Facebook comment from an account that appeared to belong to him. It said: “she gone stop looking.” That was enough for police to get a warrant and search the home.

Police said they’ve not been able to find Sampson since they turned him loose.

