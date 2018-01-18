CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Chelsea Wade
Filed Under:Assist The Officer Fort Worth, donation, fire, Fort Worth Police, Fort Worth Police Officers Association, house fire

FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD) – A Fort Worth police officer lost everything in a house fire over the weekend, including his dog.

The veteran officer, his wife and two young sons were able to make it out safely.

“It’s a terrible situation,” said Detective Anthony White with the Fort Worth Police Officers Association. “There’s nothing left. They’re basically having to rebuild their lives.”

The officer, who is not being identified, has been with Fort Worth police since 2005.

The Fort Worth Police Officer’s Association and Assist The Officer Fort Worth are asking people to donate money online via the ATOFortWorth website. You should specify your donation by including the words “House Fire” in the dedication portion of the online form.

White said all of the money raised will go to the officer and his family. “We’re wrapping our arms around this family and we’re going to try to help them through this difficult time in their lives.”

Comments
    Can’t even imagine what the Puerto Rico families are going through when they lost everything to the hurricane 3 months ago, and still don’t have anything. Trump should be ashamed.

