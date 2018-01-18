FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD) – A Fort Worth police officer lost everything in a house fire over the weekend, including his dog.
The veteran officer, his wife and two young sons were able to make it out safely.
“It’s a terrible situation,” said Detective Anthony White with the Fort Worth Police Officers Association. “There’s nothing left. They’re basically having to rebuild their lives.”
The officer, who is not being identified, has been with Fort Worth police since 2005.
The Fort Worth Police Officer’s Association and Assist The Officer Fort Worth are asking people to donate money online via the ATOFortWorth website. You should specify your donation by including the words “House Fire” in the dedication portion of the online form.
White said all of the money raised will go to the officer and his family. “We’re wrapping our arms around this family and we’re going to try to help them through this difficult time in their lives.”
