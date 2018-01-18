GARLAND, Texas (CBS11) – A contractor crew doing work damaged a four-inch natural gas line in Garland causing approximately 175 homes to be without gas service and 29 being evacuated.
As of 5:15 p.m. customers were able to return home.
The work being done at the intersection of Larry Drive and Parkmont Drive was unrelated to Atmos Energy according to the natural gas provider.
The Garland Fire Department said gas leaked into the sewer system.
Atmos crews are making repairs and people should have gas service restored by approximately 7:15 p.m. according to Atmos Energy.
When repairs are finished, technicians will go door-to-door to turn the natural gas back on.
Meantime, the Gayle Field Recreation Center is a warming center for residents everything should be back on for residents around 9:00 p.m.
If anyone needs overnight accommodations, Atmos will provide hotels.
There have been no reports of injuries.