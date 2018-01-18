CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Tasha Stevens
Filed Under:dfw, Entertainment, Events, KRLD To Do List, Live Music, North Texas, To Do List

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo continues through February 3rd at the Will Rogers Coliseum.

Enjoy the cold weather at the Dallas Zoo! It is Penguin Days now through February 28.

The Polar Plunge is at NRH20 Waterpark Saturday. (1/20)

Broadway at Bass Hall, see Something Rotten today through Sunday. (1/18-21)

If you like classic rock like AC/DC, Bryan Adams, Bon Jovi and Stone Temple Pilots, go see RAW ACOUSTIC this Saturday at the Bandera Club at 9 pm. (1/20)

Enjoy foot stomping bluegrass with The Bodarks at 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 19, at the Allen Public Library. Sharing Bluegrass and Americana, this unique group plays all kinds of cool elements of ole time Americana. Free! Call 214-509-4911.

The Dallas Chamber Symphony will be presenting an exciting free community concert on January 20 featuring a world premiere, choir, art installation, and film competition. Dallas Chamber Symphony features free community concert, “Crossroads: Exploring the Sounds Between,” an experience of art and culture through song, music, film, and other visual arts. The Dallas Street Choir offers a musical outlet for the city’s homeless and severely disadvantage.

To kick off the New Year and encourage people to enjoy the gardens and the outdoors, the Dallas Arboretum is offering $5 general admission for the entire month of January. This offer is only available when purchased at the gate. Parking is $15 or $9 if purchased online in advance. Those coming out during January can also enjoy an elegant, three-course Friendship Tea, served January 8 – February 24 for those 13 and older.

Make a New Year’s Resolution to Neuter Your Male Dog or Cat during Spay Neuter Network’s “Happy Neuter Year” Campaign. The “Happy Neuter Year,” campaign will provide $20 neutering surgeries for male dogs less than 40 pounds and male cats during the month of January. A rabies vaccination will also be administered free with surgery! Spaying and neutering is the most effective way to reduce the homeless pet population and end pet euthanasia in our shelters. It is safe for puppies and kittens as young as eight weeks old, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Kings X is playing Trees Friday night. (1/19)

Texas Prime Meet Gymnastics competition is at the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas (1/19-21)

Jurassic Quest is at Fair Park Friday through Sunday. (1/19-21)

Gladys Knight is at Winstar Saturday night. (1/20)

Criss Angel RAW: The Mindfreak Unplugged is at Winstar Friday night. (1/19)

 

