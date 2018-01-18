CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, golf, PGA, PGA Tour, Sponsorship, Texas, The Colonial

FORT WORTH (AP) — With lingering questions about the status of Colonial’s title sponsorship, the PGA Tour says the historic tournament will be played as scheduled in May.

The PGA Tour said in a statement Wednesday that it is working closely with Colonial Country Club.

“As we look toward the 2018 event and beyond, we will continue to work alongside Colonial Country Club in an effort to ensure the event will be a part of the PGA Tour schedule for many years to come,” the statement read.

Dean and Deluca notified the PGA Tour and Colonial late last year that it may be unable to meet its financial obligations to remain title sponsor for the tournament, according to a letter from Colonial Country Club president Rob Doby to its members that was obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. This 2018 tournament is supposed to be the third year of a six-year deal for the upscale grocer as title sponsor.

With only about four months until this year’s tournament May 24-27, Colonial officials are working to secure sponsorship and the financial resources necessary to conduct the event.

The Colonial was first played in 1946 and is the longest-running PGA Tour event still being played at its original site. Hall of Fame golfer Ben Hogan, a Fort Worth native and club member, won the inaugural Colonial and is the tournament’s only five-time winner.

In its statement, the PGA Tour noted Colonial as a “showcase of the game’s best players” and “a leader in giving back to the community in Fort Worth.” The tournament is among the PGA Tour leaders in charitable giving, contributing more than $11.7 million in 2017 and over $100 million in its history.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

