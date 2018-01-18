GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie police are searching for a man who they say groped two woman in two public parking lots.
Police say the incidents happened on Saturday, January 13. The suspect approached a woman in the parking lot of Dollar Tree in the 400 block of Main Street at around 2 p.m. and grabbed her rear end.
The suspect then fled in a black, 2010 to 2015 Toyota Camry with paper tags and tinted windows.
According to police, at around 3:45 p.m., the same suspect groped another woman at a Kroger in the 300 block of East Pioneer Parkway.
The suspect was also seen smoking a vapor cigarette and has a tattoo on his right arm.
Police are asking anyone that has information on the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 972.988.8477 or submit an online tip at http://www.GPCrimeStoppers.org.