DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A federal civil lawsuit was filed on Thursday against the City of Mesquite and indicted former police officer Derick Wiley in the shooting of unarmed motorist Lyndo Jones. The lawsuit, which was filed electronically in the overnight hours, accuses Wiley of shooting Jones after a traffic stop on November 8 of last year.

Somebody had called police and reported that a man was breaking into a vehicle. Wiley responded to the scene and saw Jones sitting inside of a pickup truck with its alarm sounding. However, police were not aware that Jones had been trying to get into his own vehicle.

Jones and Wiley scuffled and the now former police officer opened fire, claiming that Jones was evading arrest. Jones denies that allegation. The lawsuit states that Wiley screamed expletives at Jones while grabbing him by the neck and pointing a gun at his head.

Jones suffered three gunshot wounds to the back and torso, and has been in and out of the hospital for treatment ever since.

Jones cites excessive force, unlawful arrest, detention and interrogation at the hands of Wiley and the City of Mesquite. It also faults policymakers, the mayor, police chief, city council and the city manager for failing to properly supervise and discipline officers who are known to engage in excessive force.

“Fearing for his life, Jones put his hands up and begged defendant Wiley not to shoot him,” the civil lawsuit says. “Defendant Wiley disregarded and ignored Jones’ pleas and instead discharged his firearm, striking plaintiff three times in the back for no justifiable or lawful reason.”

Wiley was indicted by a Dallas County grand jury in December on felony charges of aggravated assault by a public servant. He was also suspended indefinitely for violating three of the Mesquite Police Department’s policies. He posted a $300,000 bond and has been fighting to get his job back. Wiley could face five to 99 years in prison if convicted in the criminal case.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages for loss of wages, medical costs, and pain and suffering. There has been no comment yet from Wiley’s attorney, the City of Mesquite or the Mesquite Police Department in regards to the federal lawsuit filing.