COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas and nationwide retail gasoline prices are up this week.
AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide rose 2 cents to reach an average $2.28 per gallon. Gasoline prices across the country increased 3 cents to reach an average $2.54 per gallon.
The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.18 per gallon. Drivers in Midland face the state’s highest gasoline prices at an average $2.48 per gallon. People filling up their gas tanks in Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington are paying $2.28 a gallon.
AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said, “Gas prices are slightly higher than last week, but with the lowest statewide average in the U.S., many Texas drivers are paying less for regular unleaded fuel than anywhere else in the country.”
AAA officials say retail gasoline prices are increasing across the U.S.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)