SOMERVILLE, Mass. – A Massachusetts police department received a handwritten apology for a series of prank 911 calls from one of the young boys involved. He promised not to call again except in an “emerginsy.”
The Boston Globe reports that a Somerville police officer was sent to East Somerville Community School last week after several 911 calls were made from a phone in the cafeteria.
The officer found the students responsible and talked to them and their parents.
A few days later, one of the students, about age 10, hand-delivered an apology note.