PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – A police chase that started in Murphy ended in a multi-car crash that included a Plano ISD school bus.
Police say the incident started in Murphy with a possible DWI suspect. The driver then drove through Allen and into Plano.
The driver then crashed at 75 and Spring Creek Parkway.
Video from Chopper 11 showed the suspect in the chase crashed into a pole, catching the pickup truck on fire.
A Plano ISD school bus was also involved in the crash. The district said there was one student on the bus and was not injured.