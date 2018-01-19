CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Kristin Weisell
Filed Under:1080 KRLD, Bicycle, Bike Sharing, Dallas, Kristin Weisell

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – The city of Dallas has made an ultimatum to bike share companies, threatening to step in and clean up the bikes themselves if the companies won’t.

Since August, five companies, including LimeBike and VBikes, have brought their bikes to uptown and downtown Dallas. The city hoped the companies would regulate themselves, but that’s proved a false hope.

Instead, bikes are littered along streets and left in piles on corners.

“I hate them,” one man says. “There’s a pile of bikes in front of my apartments that one company dropped off. They got blown over during the bad weather. And they’re still lying there, in a big pile.”

Some other people say they don’t mind the bikes, but wish they weren’t cluttering the already crowded streets of Dallas’s busiest neighborhoods.

“I don’t mind them in smaller areas,” one woman says. “I feel like it should be more of a suburban thing. But seeing them downtown, it bothers me.”

Dallas city manager TC Broadnax has warned companies that bikes can’t be left in intersections or other potentially dangerous places. If the bikes are not regulated, the city plans to step in and move them to designated pickup spots.

City council plans to draw up some rules and regulations for bike sharing next month. People in Dallas hope they’ll create docking stations, where bikes must be kept and returned to.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch