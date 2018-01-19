DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – The city of Dallas has made an ultimatum to bike share companies, threatening to step in and clean up the bikes themselves if the companies won’t.

Since August, five companies, including LimeBike and VBikes, have brought their bikes to uptown and downtown Dallas. The city hoped the companies would regulate themselves, but that’s proved a false hope.

If you're constantly irritated by all the bikes littered across #Dallas…good news, city council agrees with you. Details on their ultimatum to #bikeshare companies @KRLD pic.twitter.com/GeDkH8XGWe — Kristin Weisell (@KristinWeisKRLD) January 19, 2018

Instead, bikes are littered along streets and left in piles on corners.

“I hate them,” one man says. “There’s a pile of bikes in front of my apartments that one company dropped off. They got blown over during the bad weather. And they’re still lying there, in a big pile.”

Some other people say they don’t mind the bikes, but wish they weren’t cluttering the already crowded streets of Dallas’s busiest neighborhoods.

Some bikes are at least left on corners in an organized way. People in #Dallas hope city creates pickup stations where bikes are taken out/returned. Regulations expected next month @KRLD pic.twitter.com/HI0dBPoUfg — Kristin Weisell (@KristinWeisKRLD) January 19, 2018

“I don’t mind them in smaller areas,” one woman says. “I feel like it should be more of a suburban thing. But seeing them downtown, it bothers me.”

Dallas city manager TC Broadnax has warned companies that bikes can’t be left in intersections or other potentially dangerous places. If the bikes are not regulated, the city plans to step in and move them to designated pickup spots.

City council plans to draw up some rules and regulations for bike sharing next month. People in Dallas hope they’ll create docking stations, where bikes must be kept and returned to.