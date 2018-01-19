DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported two more flu-related deaths this season that includes a 17-year-old.
The total deaths related to the flu this season is now 40 in Dallas County.
The two patients who died were 81 and 17 years old and both from Dallas. DCHHS says both patients had high-risk health conditions.
“Older adults, individuals with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, young children and infants are more vulnerable to flu illness,” said Dr. Christopher Perkins, DCHHS health authority/medical director. “With influenza activity on the rise, individuals in these groups should take special precaution as we continue throughout the season.”
