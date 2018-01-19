IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters in Irving are working a three-alarm apartment fire.

From the air Chopper 11 flew over more than a dozen units burning at the Water Ridge Apartments on Pioneer Drive, just south of State Highway 183. There has been a roof collapse in one section — with the chimney falling into one unit.

In all, 25 units are believed to be burning. Irving police officers arrived at the scene quickly and were able to pull a family of four from one of the units. All of them escaped unharmed.

Officials with the Irving Fire Department say 35-40 people have been displaced.

Apartment resident Angela Solis didn’t know what was happening when first-responders began evacuating the complex. “I thought someone was trying to break into my house and it was the fire department telling me to get out because there was a huge fire,” she said. “I came out and the smoke was super dense… everyone was coughing and running out.” Now Solis says she is just waiting to see if anything can be salvaged from her apartment.

Black smoke could be seen for miles. At least two ladder trucks shot water down from on-high, while another engine shot water from a large diameter hose (LDH) on the ground.

The apartments are occupied, but no other tenants are believed to have been injured. The Red Cross has been contacted and are sending volunteers to the complex to help those displaced.

* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.