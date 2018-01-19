CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
UPDATED: January 19, 2018  10:41 AM
Filed Under:Apartment Fire, fire, Irving, Irving Fire Department, Local TV, Water Ridge Apartments

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters in Irving are working a three-alarm apartment fire.

From the air Chopper 11 flew over more than a dozen units burning at the Water Ridge Apartments on Pioneer Drive, just south of State Highway 183. There has been a roof collapse in one section — with the chimney falling into one unit.

In all, 25 units are believed to be burning. Irving police officers arrived at the scene quickly and were able to pull a family of four from one of the units. All of them escaped unharmed.

Officials with the Irving Fire Department say 35-40 people have been displaced.

Apartment resident Angela Solis didn’t know what was happening when first-responders began evacuating the complex. “I thought someone was trying to break into my house and it was the fire department telling me to get out because there was a huge fire,” she said. “I came out and the smoke was super dense… everyone was coughing and running out.” Now Solis says she is just waiting to see if anything can be salvaged from her apartment.

Black smoke could be seen for miles. At least two ladder trucks shot water down from on-high, while another engine shot water from a large diameter hose (LDH) on the ground.

The apartments are occupied, but no other tenants are believed to have been injured. The Red Cross has been contacted and are sending volunteers to the complex to help those displaced.

* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch