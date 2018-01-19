CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Ken Foote
Filed Under:Duffy, The Foote Files

(CBS11) – Ten years ago, Welsh singer/songwriter Duffy (born Amie Ann Duffy in Gwynedd, Wales in 1984) hit the music scene with her debut album Rockferry. An attractive blond with a strong passionate voice, she has a neo blue-eyed soul, similar to that of the late Dusty Springfield. She appeared on a Welsh television talent show in 2003 and placed second. She continued to record songs while working two part-time jobs. As her work began to sore on the Welsh music charts, she became more in demand. In 2007, she was under contract with A&M Records (UK) and performed on the BBC Two television show Later With Jools Holland which then led to an appearance on Hootenanny. She appeared again on Holland show and performed three songs from her debut album, one of which is featured here.

The song, “Mercy” written by Duffy and Steve Booker, was released February 11, 2008. When asked what the song meant, Duffy replied, “The lyrics were about having a feeling towards someone, whether it’s a romantic feeling or just some chemistry that you don’t want and you desperately want to be released from that feeling.” Duffy sang the song on The Rachael Ray Show on February 2, 2009, which aired on KTVT CBS11 locally at that time.

The lyrics go like this:

Yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah

I love you
But I gotta stay true
My morals got me on my knees
I’m begging please stop playing games
I don’t know what this is
But you’ve got me good
Just like you knew you would
I don’t know what you do
But you do it well
I’m under your spell

You got me begging you for mercy
Why won’t you release me
You got me begging you for mercy
Why won’t you release me
I said release me

The song hit #1 in various countries in Europe. In the U.S., it hit #27 on the Hot 100 but #4 among Adult Alternative songs. Its success was huge in Europe. She also won a 2009 BMI award due to “Mercy” airing more than three million times on radio and TV.

So from 2008, here is her most successful son…”Mercy.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch