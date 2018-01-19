CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are investigating a fatal stabbing on the city’s southwest side. The incident happened at about 7:00 p.m. on Thursday night at a home in the 3400 block of Roddy Drive, near McCart Avenue to the south of Sycamore School Road.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Authorities were called to the home about a cutting. According to police, when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered an Asian man who had experienced “some type of episode.” Details are still under investigation, but the suspect allegedly stabbed his grandfather and assaulted his mother.

The grandfather was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors said that the usually quiet neighborhood was swamped by police officers on Thursday night. “I was actually pulling out of my driveway to pick up my son,” said Valissa Armstrong, “and I’m like, ‘What the heck is going on?’ Because, I mean, it was just cop cars everywhere.”

The suspect and his mother were both transported to a nearby hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police have not yet released the names of those individuals involved in this incident, or said if the man will face any charges.

