CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Brittany Jeffers
Filed Under:DACA, Democrats, Donald Trump, Fort Worth, Government Shutdown, john cornyn, Local TV, Military, NASJRB, Republicans, U.S. Senate

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The United States government could shut down at midnight if the Senate does not pass a stopgap spending bill Friday. The potential shutdown would start on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, and lawmakers are already playing the blame game.

A bill was passed in the House on Thursday that would keep the government open through February 16. Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas is urging Democrats to pass that bill. However, without a deal on DACA first, the Democrats are threatening to filibuster.

The possible government shutdown would have an impact on military members in North Texas.

Perhaps the biggest impact would be to payment. Active duty troops as well as guard and reserve members would not get paid during a shutdown, unless a separate piece of legislation is passed.

Military retirees would still receive pension checks, as would veteran disability compensation and GI bill payments. Those are funded through different legislation, and would not be affected by a brief shutdown.

Medical care on bases, including the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth, is still uncertain. In the past, military hospitals have stayed open for emergencies. But things like inpatient care, elective procedures and primary care appointments were canceled.

The Department of Defense’s education activity schools stayed open during the government shutdown in 2013, and the same would likely be true this time as well. Also in the past, on-base child care services have stayed open, depending on whether or not they were seen as essential.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch