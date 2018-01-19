CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Robbie Owens
Filed Under:Antonio Cochran, Dallas, kidnapping, Local TV, Murder, Redbox, walgreens, Zoe Hastings

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Jurors continue to deliberate the fate of Antonio Cochran, the man accused of kidnapping and murdering Dallas teenager Zoe Hastings two years ago. Friday marked the third day that the case was in the hands of the jury, and there is still no verdict.

The prosecution painted the picture of a teenager who loved God and her family. Hastings was on her way to church when she was taken. The 18-year-old girl was still so close to home that you could see her house from the crime scene, a Walgreens store where Hastings had stopped to return a Redbox movie.

cochran2 e1445904058693 Jury Deliberations Continue In Case Of Murdered Dallas Teenager

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Authorities located the Hastings family minivan in a creekbed the next morning. The teenager’s body was found nearby.

Cochran was charged with capital murder. Prosecutors tried to link him to the case using physical evidence, which the defense had argued was lacking. Eight women and four men have now been tasked with making sense of the testimony and deciding if Cochran is guilty.

44795c6d8d3d4101aeec2f501cd22042 Jury Deliberations Continue In Case Of Murdered Dallas Teenager

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

All of the jurors must agree in order to reach a conviction. Just one dissenting vote is enough to keep the deliberations going, which appears to be where we are now. When asked if the lengthy deliberations are an encouraging sign for Cochran, defense attorney Paul Johnson said that he would not venture to guess about what the jury might be thinking.

If he is found guilty of capital murder, Cochran faces an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole. Prosecutors opted not to seek the death penalty in this case because the 36-year-old defendant was diagnosed with some intellectual deficiencies.

Cochran had been acquitted of sexual assault charges in Texarkana just months before Hastings was found dead.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch