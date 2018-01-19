DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Jurors continue to deliberate the fate of Antonio Cochran, the man accused of kidnapping and murdering Dallas teenager Zoe Hastings two years ago. Friday marked the third day that the case was in the hands of the jury, and there is still no verdict.

The prosecution painted the picture of a teenager who loved God and her family. Hastings was on her way to church when she was taken. The 18-year-old girl was still so close to home that you could see her house from the crime scene, a Walgreens store where Hastings had stopped to return a Redbox movie.

Authorities located the Hastings family minivan in a creekbed the next morning. The teenager’s body was found nearby.