DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – We’ve always heard that the way to avoid catching the flu is by not touching your eyes, nose or mouth after you come in direct contact with someone who has the flu.
We’ve also heard that you should wipe down surfaces consistently and always wash your hands.
According to some new research from the National Academy of Sciences, that isn’t good enough anymore.
The study has found that you can catch the flu, by just breathing the air.
Dr. Donald Milton from the University of Maryland joined 1080 KRLD on Friday to discuss the findings: