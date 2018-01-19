CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:ATM, ATM Robbery, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Fredrick Williams, Local TV, NBA Playoff, NBA playoff game, NBA Playoffs, Stolen Cars, Stolen Vehicle, Texans accused

BOSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Prosecutors say a five-man group of friends from Texas who flew to Boston last spring for an NBA playoff game committed a series of vehicle thefts and burglaries while in Massachusetts before being caught at the airport with more than $50,000 in their luggage.

One suspect, 29-year-old Fredrick Williams, of Dallas, was held on $500,000 bail after pleading not guilty Thursday to 27 charges. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA)seized some of that money, which touched off the investigation that brought Williams back to Boston.

“These men act as if this is their business to travel around the country with the hopes that by the time people figure out their business, they’re already back in Texas,” said Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Andrew Doherty.

Prosecutors say the group flew to Boston last May for a game between the Celtics and Cleveland and over two days stole vehicles in Boston, Woburn and Stoughton and broke into six businesses in Boston, Everett, Brockton and Cambridge to steal or try to steal safes or ATMs.

Prosecutors say Williams was seen on surveillance buying crowbars used in the crimes.

His lawyer says purchasing hardware “doesn’t implicate him.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch