BOSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Prosecutors say a five-man group of friends from Texas who flew to Boston last spring for an NBA playoff game committed a series of vehicle thefts and burglaries while in Massachusetts before being caught at the airport with more than $50,000 in their luggage.
One suspect, 29-year-old Fredrick Williams, of Dallas, was held on $500,000 bail after pleading not guilty Thursday to 27 charges. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA)seized some of that money, which touched off the investigation that brought Williams back to Boston.
“These men act as if this is their business to travel around the country with the hopes that by the time people figure out their business, they’re already back in Texas,” said Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Andrew Doherty.
Prosecutors say the group flew to Boston last May for a game between the Celtics and Cleveland and over two days stole vehicles in Boston, Woburn and Stoughton and broke into six businesses in Boston, Everett, Brockton and Cambridge to steal or try to steal safes or ATMs.
Prosecutors say Williams was seen on surveillance buying crowbars used in the crimes.
His lawyer says purchasing hardware “doesn’t implicate him.”
