visit florida VISIT FLORIDA

VISIT FLORIDA is giving you a chance to win a trip for two to the amazing South Seas Island Resort on Captiva Island, Florida!

Join us at FAN BOWL 2018, February 3rd at Lakewood Brewery in Garland for your first chance to win.

Then listen to 105.3 THE FAN all week starting February 12th for five more chances to win!

This incredible prize package includes round-trip flights, rental car, Kayak or SUP rental from Kayak Excursions and three nights accommodations at South Seas Island Resort!

This sunshine filled getaway is brought to you by VISIT FLORIDA.

Find your moment of sunshine at VISITFLORIDA.com.

visit florida 2 VISIT FLORIDA

Escape to South Seas Island Resort, a 330 acre beach resort and wildlife preserve boasting 2.5 miles of exclusive white-sand beach on Florida’s Gulf Coast. For decades, guests have made South Seas Island Resort on Captiva Island the vacation destination of choice, where they share treasured moments and create lasting memories. This iconic wildlife preserve is a peaceful retreat featuring on-site amenities and activities for all; luxurious spa, beachfront golf, tennis, cruises, boating, epic fishing, world-class shelling, dining, land and water excursions, and more. Feel at home in a variety of accommodations, ranging from hotel rooms, 1-3 bedroom condos, and private homes with up to 9 bedrooms. Named along the best resorts in Florida’s Gulf Coast in Conde Nast Traveler’s 2016 Readers’ Choice Awards and a recipient of the 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence, this inviting oasis invites you to discover native Florida and its extraordinary splendor.

Visit southseas.com to plan your Florida getaway.

