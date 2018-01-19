CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Jennifer Lindgren
Filed Under:cars, DFW airport, Highway 183, Irving, Local TV, Midtown Express Project, road construction, travel, txdot

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – After temperatures below the freezing mark and wind chills in the teens, North Texas is finally getting some warmer weather this weekend. But those who want to get outside and enjoy it will want to avoid Highway 183 in Irving, where parts of the roadway will be shut down for construction.

The closures begin on Friday night.

There will be no westbound traffic going through a stretch of the highway in Irving. The Texas Department of Transportation is moving travelers from Highway 183’s old lanes to brand new bridges and main lanes over the weekend. Parts of the highway need to be shut down, however, in order for this to happen.

Workers will be restriping the lanes, moving barrier walls and doing grading work for several miles of Highway 183, from Carl Road to Interstate-35E. When the new lanes open up at 6:00 a.m. on Monday morning, travelers will be driving on the newer, permanent configuration.

The new eastbound lanes of the highway will open in the summer. Workers are still building a new eastbound frontage road.

According to TxDOT officials, about 175,000 drivers use the corridor on a daily basis. That includes residents and visitors who need access to DFW International Airport’s southern entrance. The Midtown Express Project is about 75 percent complete. It should be completely finished by the fall.

