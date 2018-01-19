WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A white tiger, a snow white tiger and two bears were seized Thursday in a joint operation by In-Sync Exotics, Texas Parks and Wildlife and the local county Sheriff’s office.
The animals were seized from people who did not have proper permits and were housing them illegally.
The two tigers and two bears were removed by In-Sync Exotics.
The tigers were taken back to In-Sync Exotics’ sanctuary located in Wylie, Texas where they will now live. The bears were moved to Frank Buck Zoo in Gainesville, Texas.
Both tigers will be in mandatory quarantine for 30 days.
Their quarantine area is located in the sanctuary’s on-site veterinary clinic, where staff veterinarian, veterinary technician and keepers will diagnose and treat any issues they have currently, as well as maintain their health throughout the rest of their lives.