CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:animals rescued, Bears, In-Sync Exotics, Local TV, Texas Parks and Wildlife, white tigers

WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A white tiger, a snow white tiger and two bears were seized Thursday in a joint operation by In-Sync Exotics, Texas Parks and Wildlife and the local county Sheriff’s office.

screen shot 2018 01 19 at 4 52 11 pm White Tigers, Bears Rescued In North Texas

rescued bear (In-Sync Exotics)

screen shot 2018 01 19 at 4 51 49 pm White Tigers, Bears Rescued In North Texas

rescued white tiger (In-Sync Exotics)

The animals were seized from people who did not have proper permits and were housing them illegally.

The two tigers and two bears were removed by In-Sync Exotics.

The tigers were taken back to In-Sync Exotics’ sanctuary located in Wylie, Texas where they will now live. The bears were moved to Frank Buck Zoo in Gainesville, Texas.

Both tigers will be in mandatory quarantine for 30 days.

Their quarantine area is located in the sanctuary’s on-site veterinary clinic, where staff veterinarian, veterinary technician and keepers will diagnose and treat any issues they have currently, as well as maintain their health throughout the rest of their lives.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch