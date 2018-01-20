DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After deliberating for almost 23 hours, jurors found Antonio Cochran guilty in the murder of Dallas teenager Zoe Hastings.
Cochran was accused of capital murder in the October 2015 abduction-murder of the 18-year-old. According to investigators, Hastings had stopped to return a Redbox movie on her way to church.
Prosecutors claimed Cochran abducted her and drove to a nearby creek bed where she was later murdered.
Prosecutors had pushed for a capital murder conviction which would mean an automatic life prison sentence without the possibility of parole.
The jury found him guilty of murder. Jurors worked through Saturday to reach the unanimous verdict.
The sentencing phase will begin Monday morning.
This is a developing story and will be updated.