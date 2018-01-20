Thousands have gathered in Dallas to rally for women's rights. (Chopper 11)
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Thousands are rallying in North Texas Saturday for women’s rights in marches from Dallas to Fort Worth.
The Dallas march started at around 10 a.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Event organizers said the march was to join cities across the country to stand up for equality, justice and inclusion.
Families with children could be seen marching in the event that’s happening nationwide.
The march is expected to end with a rally at Pike Park with music and a lineup of speakers.
In Fort Worth, a large crowd gathered downtown for its women’s march.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
