Government Shuts Down After Senate Fails To Reach A Deal
A Senate attempt to move forward with a short-term spending bill vote failed Friday night, sending the government into a shutdown.
Dallas Animal Services Cracking Down On Irresponsible Dog Owners
The warrant roundup is part of a larger effort by the city of Dallas to change the animal culture there.
Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Abused By Ex-Doctor Wants Him To Suffer
Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman on Friday confronted her former doctor who has pleaded guilty to multiple sexual assaults.
SportsLine's Top Weekend Picks: NFL Championship Match-Ups
With NFL Championship match-ups this weekend, as well as college basketball and NBA action, SportsLine offers its top picks.
Eat
Dunkin' Donuts Scaling Back 10 Percent Of Food & Drink Menu
So long, strawberry banana smoothie. Goodbye, steak and egg breakfast sandwich. Dunkin' Donuts is cutting back on its less popular food and drink offerings.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown Dallas
If you work or play in downtown Dallas, you know that getting food fast, but not fast food is essential to the rush of downtown life. There are options that can both satisfy the palette and the need for speedy meals on the go.
See
KRLD To Do List January 18-21, 2018
See everything to do around DFW this weekend with the KRLD 'To Do' list.
Oprah Coming To North Texas To Speak At Minnie's Food Pantry Gala
Oprah's speech at the Golden Globes left many people calling for her to make a run for the presidency. Now, folks across North Texas will have a chance to hear Oprah speak in person.
Play
Best Cooking Classes In DFW
Whether wanting to learn how to cook from scratch or wanting to find out the most nutritional ways to prepare foods, from individual lessons to group sessions, the Dallas and Fort Worth area has plenty of options. Here are the best cooking classes in the DFW area.
The 5 Best Vacation Spots For Extreme Winter Sports
The winter season is in full swing. Visit any one of these leading vacation spots that offer something for everyone, especially for those seeking thrills.
Win $1,000 By Watching The Grammy Awards
How'd you like to win your share of $5,000 from CBS 11? Then, listen up!
VISIT FLORIDA
VISIT FLORIDA is giving you a chance to win a trip for two to the amazing South Seas Island Resort on Captiva Island, Florida!
Fan Bowl 2018
It’s a marquee FAN HANG on February 3rd. A party bigger than the game the next day. It’s FAN BOWL 2018, one of the largest paper football tourneys in the country and this year, we’ve picked an awesome location, Lakewood Brewing Company in Garland!
The Night Before!
Enter for your chance to win a trip for two to Minneapolis, Minnesota to experience The Night Before concert.
Pro Football Knockout Pool
You would win $5,000 in the Weekly Pro Football Knockout Pool.
Travel
Take A Trip Back In Time To See The Beatles
In the English city where they were born and rose to fame, tourists can take a trip back in time to meet "The Beatles."
Best Tropical Destinations For Travelers On A Budget
Tropical destinations are often a top choice for backpackers and other budget-minded travelers. Here's a closer look at five of the best tropical or subtropical destinations in the world.
Guide To The 2018 Winter Olympics
Pyeongchang is a small city in the mountains of South Korea, host to the XXIII Olympic Winter Games on Feb. 9-25, 2018. Tickets and accommodation packages are on sale, exclusive of airfare, through the official U.S. reseller.
The 5 Best Vacation Spots For Extreme Winter Sports
The winter season is in full swing. Visit any one of these leading vacation spots that offer something for everyone, especially for those seeking thrills.
Win $1,000 By Watching The Grammy Awards
