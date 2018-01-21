CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Minnesota Vikings, NFC Championship, NFL Playoffs, Philadelphia Eagles
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 21: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Foles threw for three touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles made big play after big play Sunday night, winning the NFC title in a stunning 38-7 rout of the Minnesota Vikings.

Next up: the Eagles’ first Super Bowl appearance since 2005, against the team that beat them then, AFC champion New England.

Foles was on fire, throwing for 352 yards in a performance that might make the Philadelphia faithful miss injured Carson Wentz a whole lot less.

Patrick Robinson ‘s spectacular 50-yard interception return got Philadelphia (15-3) started. Then Foles and his offense tore up the league’s stingiest scoring defense, with long TD throws to Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith.

LeGarrette Blount had an 11-yard scoring run when things were decided in the first half, and the Eagles were headed to an NFL title game the Vikings (14-4) hoped to be in at their own stadium.

