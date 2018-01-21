Hail in North Richland Hills (CBS11)
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Parts of North Texas were hit with hail during severe weather Sunday as the threat moved through the area.
A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Tarrant County in the afternoon with the threat of hail.
Viewers from cities like Arlington and North Richland Hills sent in photos of hail falling in their neighborhoods.
Although the thunderstorm warnings were called off, a Tornado Watch remains in effect for parts of North Texas east of the Metroplex until late Sunday evening.
Stay tuned to the CBS 11 weather page for updates through the evening on weather.