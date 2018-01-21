GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people were killed after a Haltom City police chase ended in a crash in Grapevine this morning.
It started when Haltom officers tried to pull over a possible drunk driver in a Chevy SUV on Beach Street near McComas Road around 3:30 a.m.
The chase went down North Loop 820 to the Airport Freeway and then eventually onto SH 121 heading towards DFW Airport, police said.
At Hall Johnson Road in Grapevine, the suspects got off the freeway and took the service road to the SH 360 split.
The driver hit a construction zone and tried to go back up an embankment alongside the freeway but instead lost control. The vehicle rolled several times, landing on SH 360. The three victims were ejected and died on scene.
The northbound lanes of SH 360 were closed at William D. Tate along with the exit to SH 121.
Grapevine Police were working the crash investigation.
The names of the victims will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office.