FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – One man’s trash is another man’s treasure … but the Dallas Cowboys have every reason to feel good about the latest ride around the NFL Coaching Carousel.

The Seattle Seahawks, boasting a top-seven defense for the last half-decade, nevertheless opted to let go of defensive coordinator Kris Richard, and did so right about at the time Cowboys defensive staffer Matt Eberflus was planning to depart to join the new staff of Josh McDaniels as soon as he’s done with the Patriots to take charge of another franchise, likely the Colts.

So linebackers coach/passing game coordinator Eberflus is out … and according to a report from the ESPN outlet in Seattle, Richard is in.

I’m told that former Seahawks DC Kris Richard will be the Defensive Backs Coach & Passing Game Coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys. @710ESPNSeattle — Gee Scott 710ESPN (@TheGeeScott) January 22, 2018

Richard, 38, and a former Seahawks DB who also played under Seattle coach Pete Carroll at USC, is seen as a “young hot shot’’ with a special knack for coaching defensive backs. He’ll likely absorb the “passing game coordinator’’ title in Dallas in addition to whatever other responsibilities he gets under coordinator Rod Marinelli, likely work with the secondary. Marinelli, by the way, is 68. So in terms of an heir — which Eberflus once was — Richard may now qualify.

The Cowboys have also visited with other veteran defensive NFL staffers presently out of work, including John Pagano and Ray Horton, a former Cowboys player.