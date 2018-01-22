DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Cowboys will have another representative in Orlando this weekend as Jason Witten was added to NFC Pro Bowl roster on Monday.
The Cowboys tight end is heading to the NFL’s all-star game for a franchise-record-tying 11th time.
Witten will replace Philadelphia tight end Zach Ertz on the roster after the Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Witten will join Seattle’s Jimmy Graham as the second tight end on the NFC roster.
Left tackle Tyron Smith, center Travis Frederick, right guard Zack Martin and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence were initially named to the team in December.