WACO (AP) — Former Baylor women’s basketball player Chameka Scott has died of cancer.

The school announced that Scott died on Sunday. The 33-year-old Scott helped the Lady Bears win the program’s first national championship in 2005, when she started 35 of the 36 games. She hit all three of her shots and had four rebounds in the NCAA title game against Michigan State.

gettyimages 52592694 Former Baylor Lady Bear Chameka Scott Dies Of Cancer

Chameka Scott #21 of the Baylor Lady Bears helps cut down the net after defeating the Michigan State Spartans in the 2005 Women’s NCAA Basketball National Championship game on April 5, 2005 (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

She went on to play for the Sacramento Monarchs in the WNBA and later in Europe.

The cancer was discovered in 2015, and she had surgery and was thought to be cancer-free. But it recently returned. She had been undergoing treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in her hometown of Houston.

Baylor coach Kim Mulkey posted on Instagram that she was “absolutely heartbroken at the loss of one of the most beloved members of the Lady Bear family. Chameka Scott was one of my first recruits at Baylor University and the heartbeat of the 2005 National Championship team.”

