DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The rush is on in Dallas to sign up young immigrants for protection status under The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) before March when the federal government may end the federal program.
Those applying for the program, who want to attend school or serve in the military received help filling out applications Monday night.
“We are definitely just trying to help as many people as possible to fill out their applications, to get those submitted. If they financial assistance, we’re offering a couple scholarships,”said Kristian Hernandez with the North Texas Dream Team (NTDT).
The immigrant youth-led non-profit’s mission is: to advance the dreams and goals of students; educate and bring awareness to everyone when it comes to issues in their communities, regardless of race or ethnicity.
NTDT will continue offering free help filing the paper work in Fort Worth this week.
Started by former President Obama to offer work visas to young immigrants brought to the U.S. by their parents, DACA applicants can’t have criminal records.
President Trump ended the program but a federal judge ordered back.
The federal government has hinted it might stop taking application for DACA in March.