DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due the flu.
The school posted the following on its Facebook page.
ATTENTION: Jesuit’s campus will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 23 and Wednesday, Jan. 24 in the effort to support the health and safety of our community. During this time, all on-campus activities will be cancelled. Community service scheduled for Wednesday will also be cancelled, although away athletic events will continue as planned.
The School will take the closure time to disinfect all campus spaces. On campus activity will resume as normal after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Please take appropriate precautions at home to keep you and your family well. We appreciate your patience and understanding.
Bonham ISD schools will reopen Wednesday after all of its schools were closed for a week due to a flu outbreak.