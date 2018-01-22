CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:AP Poll, Kentucky, Kentucky Basketball, Top 25 Basketball Poll

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Villanova maintained its hold on No. 1 in the AP Top 25, while another bunch of Wildcats found themselves sliding out of the rankings for the first time in nearly four years.

gettyimages 658063194 Kentucky Falls Out Of AP Top 25 Poll For 1st Time Since 2014

MEMPHIS, TN – MARCH 26: Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts in the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament South Regional at FedExForum on March 26, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kentucky slid out of Monday’s latest poll from No. 18 after losses to South Carolina and Florida, snapping a 30-game home winning streak for the Wildcats in Southeastern Conference play. That dropped coach John Calipari’s Wildcats out for the first time since March 2014 and snapped a 68-week stretch in the poll.

The top three of Villanova, Virginia and Purdue remained the same, with Villanova staying at No. 1 for the third straight week. Duke inched up a spot to No. 4, while Kansas jumped five spots to No. 5 after winning at West Virginia.

