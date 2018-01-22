IRVING (CBSDFW) – A man is dead after Irving police say he was shot by one of their officers early Monday morning.
Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Finley Road after a witness reported seeing someone breaking into a vehicle in the parking lot.
When police arrived, the suspect attempted to flee the scene in a pickup truck. In doing so, the man rammed a police car and several other cars in the parking lot.
One of the officers on the scene, in fear of his life, fired his weapon and struck the suspect at least once.
The suspect was transported to Parkland Hospital but later died from his injuries.
Officials say no one else was injured in the incident.
The investigation is on-going.