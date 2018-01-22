*High Yesterday: 77; Precipitation: 0.56”; YTD Precip: 0.77”; Deficit: 0.59”*
- Welcome rain yesterday, but some didn’t see much.
- Seasonable temperatures this week.
- Light freezes Tuesday and Wed. mornings.
- Rain chances return Friday.
- No arctic air intrusions any time soon.
- Normal High: 57; Normal Low: 36
Today: Windy and cooler. Low humidity. High: Near 60. Wind: West 15-25. Gusts possible to 35 mph.
Tonight: Clear and cold. Light freeze in some areas. Low: 30-35. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph.
Tomorrow: Lots of sunshine. A delightful day. Less wind. High: Near 60. Wind: NW 5 mph.
Wednesday: More of the same. Southerly wind returns. High: Low to mid 60s.
Thursday: Increasing clouds and humidity. High: Low 60s
Friday. Morning drizzle and clouds. Chance of thunderstorms towards evening. High: Low 60s.
Weekend: Looking NICE! Sunny and cool. Lows: 30s; Highs: 50s.
Dan Brounoff