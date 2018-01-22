CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:College Basketball, Iowa State, Mo Bamba, NCAA, Texas Longhorns

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Freshman Mo Bamba scored a season-high 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Texas over Iowa State 73-57 Monday night.

The Longhorns led the entire way in a game they needed after a 35-point blowout loss over the weekend at West Virginia, the worst loss in coach Shaka Smart’s career. The win also kept the Longhorns (13-7, 4-4 Big 12) off the bottom of the Big 12 standings nearing the halfway point of the conference season. Texas finished last in the Big 12 last season.

At 6-foot-11 with long arms and quick hands, Bamba has been a force under the basket on both ends of the court. The nation’s second-leading shot blocker had three more against the Cylcones, and even stepped out to make two 3-pointers, a season high.

Kerwin Roach II added 22 points for Texas. Roach made four 3-pointers and teamed with Bamba with assists on a layup and dunk early to spark the Longhorns’ offense.

Cameron Lard had 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead Iowa State (11-8, 2-6).

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones’ growing pains continue. After knocking off then-No. 8 Texas Tech at home in their biggest win of the season, any confidence left from that win disappeared quickly under Roach’s early long-range shooting and the dominant presence of Bamba underneath.
Texas: The Longhorns are a different team at home. In a span of 12 days, they have two wins on their home court against ranked teams and, despite a paltry crowd Monday night, came out as the aggressor against Iowa State after the exhausting weekend trip and blowout loss at West Virginia.

UP NEXT

Iowa State hosts Tennessee on Saturday
Texas hosts Mississippi on Saturday

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch