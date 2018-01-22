WILLOW PARK (CBSDFW.COM) – A wildfire burning in Parker County on Monday forced the evacuation of dozens of families and shutdown two interstates for hours.

Firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire that burned 1,000 acres before being contained.

The fire was not only massive, but it spread quickly.

Dry conditions and high winds made it difficult for firefighters to contain at first.

“Coming closer and closer, you know the heart is kind of going up into the throat because everything I own is in the house,” said Alan Cazares, who lives in Willow Park.

Cazares was involved in a car wreck Monday morning and by the afternoon, he was rushing back home to an encroaching fire.

“You hear all the news in California,” said Cazares. “You know you feel bad and you’re just thinking about their situation, not that it’s ever going to happen to you and then here we are.”

The fire burned every side of his property, coming within mere inches of scorching his house.

“The lord is watching out for me,” said Cazares.

He is grateful firefighters were able to stop the flames before it destroyed any homes in the neighborhood.

“If it wasn’t for all the help that we received from Parker County and Tarrant County and all the other surrounding agencies, it would have been probably worse,” said Chief Mike Lenoir with the Willow Park Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.