CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Carnival Cruise Line, Carnival Triumph, Cozumel, Cruise, Gulf of Mexico, Local TV, Mexico, missing woman, new orleans, Progreso, Vance Gulliksen
(credit: Paul McConnell/U.S. Coast Guard via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman is missing in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico after falling from the deck of a cruise ship on Sunday evening. Carnival Cruise Line confirmed the incident with a statement on Monday morning, saying that rescue efforts were underway.

According to the company, passengers witnessed a 44-year-old guest go overboard while on the Carnival Triumph ship, which was in the second day of a five-day cruise. The Carnival Triumph travels between New Orleans and Mexico, and was expected to arrive in Cozumel on Monday.

After stopping in Cozumel, the ship was to visit Progreso on Tuesday before returning to New Orleans on Thursday.

Vance Gulliksen with Carnival Cruise Line explained on Monday that the authorities were notified and that “search and rescue operations are underway.” Meanwhile, Carnival’s CARE Team has been providing support and assistance to family members of the missing woman.

Other passengers on the Carnival Triumph described the situation on social media, reporting that announcements were made and that a picture of the missing woman was shown as the cruise ship circled and searched for the passenger. Further details were not yet available.

This was the second dangerous fall aboard a Carnival cruise ship over the weekend. A woman on the Carnival Elation fell two stories from her cabin’s balcony and died on Friday morning, Gulliksen confirmed to news outlets. That ship left Jacksonville on Thursday and was heading for the Bahamas.

The Carnival Triumph is not new to mishaps. This is the ship which infamously stranded some 4,200 passengers in the Gulf of Mexico in 2013 after it became disabled during an engine room fire. Those on the boat were forced to endure five days of food shortages, overflowing toilets and foul odors.

Also, nearly three years ago, surveillance cameras captured footage of a 54-year-old man jumping from the Carnival Triumph, according to KTRK in Houston. The Mexican Coast Guard was able to locate that man in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico the next morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch