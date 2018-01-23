*High Yesterday: 62; Precipitation: 0.00”; YTD Precip: 0.77”; Deficit: 0.66”*
Fire Danger has diminished. Lighter wind today.
- Seven fires in north Texas yesterday.
- A couple for dry and mild days ahead.
- Small chance of rain returns late Friday into early Saturday.
- Normal High: 57; Normal Low: 36
Today: Sunny and cool. Less wind. Low humidity. High: Near 60. Wind: NNW 5 mph.
Tonight: Clear and cold. Light freeze in some areas. Low: 30-35. Wind: NW 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Another beautiful day! High: Low 60s. Wind: NW 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and continued mild. Increasing clouds late. High: Mid 60s.
Friday: Morning drizzle and clouds. Slight chance of showers late. High: Low to mid 60s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and storms. Highs: Low 60s.
Sunday: Back to sunshine. Low humidity returns. High: Upper 50s.
Monday: Perfect! Sunny and comfortable. High: Low 60s.
