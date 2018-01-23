AUSTIN (1080 KRLD) – A five-year-old girl remains hospitalized after being bitten by a snake over the weekend.
Emily Oehler was bitten by a diamondback rattlesnake, on her ankle, at Longhorn Cavern State Park, some 60 miles northwest of Austin Saturday.
Her mother Alicia says she turned her back on her daughter for a moment after hiking and eating lunch.
“She just went around this bush and that’s where it happened. She came screaming snake, snake! She ran into my arms and told me that the snake bit her.”
The girl was taken by helicopter to the Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas in Austin so she could receive anti-venom medication.
Her parents say she’s gotten about 40 doses and was doing better until this (Tuesday) afternoon. Wesley Oehler says she was my little girl this morning, and then took a turn for the worse.
Everything is bruising up and she’s got blisters on her legs. It’s back to that same Saturday night feeling.”
The family has started a Go Fund Me page to help with medical costs.