FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD) – Police are looking for two men who they say have stolen thousands of dollars in cash from local Walmart stores.
According to Fort Worth Police, the two male suspects went into the Walmart store on Beach St. at Tarrant Parkway, and one of them used a key to gain access to a cash register.
Officer Daniel Segura says the two men have also struck in the Hurst and Bedford areas.
“Almost $2500 were taken from the Walmart in Fort Worth,” Officer Segura says. “We don’t know the amount of the other two locations.”
Segura says it’s unknown how the men got a key to the cash registers, or whether they or someone they know is a current or former Walmart employee.
If you have any information, call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4623.
