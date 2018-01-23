CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Yona Gavino
Filed Under:Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon, gun in school, Italy High School, Italy ISD, Local TV, Noelle Jones, School Shooting

ITALY, Texas (CBS11) The community of Italy is trying to recover one day after a shooting that left a 15-year-old girl seriously injured.

The 16-year-old suspect is behind held on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

There was an increased police presence outside Italy High School Tuesday with grief counselors on hand, as students try to move forward.

It was a news conference filled with more questions than answers as questions were asked about the suspect, including if the suspect was on suspension at the time of the shooting or if was allowed to be there.

“I do appreciate the questions that you’re giving me. It’s really important for Italy ISD to get a recovery,” said superintendent Lee Joffre.

Classmates say the 16-year-old was often violent. They said he was involved in a stabbing at a ballpark. The superintendent wouldn’t talk specifics about any past problems related to him.

“It’s the school’s responsibility to protect students’ information,” said Joffre.

Officials say an Italy ISD staff member confronted the suspect in the cafeteria. He ran out, and was taken into custody by an Italy police officer.

The suspect’s name has not been released, but many students talked about his issues at school.

“He’s had his breakdowns throughout the years. This year, he’s been pretty calm… hasn’t done much. But last year there was an incident where he was throwing scissors and computers at people,” said student Alejandro Garcia.

Students say the suspect was acting suspicious moments before the shooting.

“There was a little bit wrong with him. He’s a sketchy guy. He just kind of lost it,” said Garcia.

At last check Tuesday evening, the 15-year-old girl, Noelle Jones, is in a great mood.

She is recovering and asking for books because she loves to read.

