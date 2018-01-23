CBS 11Suspects in vehicle theft, credit card theft and ID theft. (Source: Southlake Police)Suspects in vehicle theft, credit card theft and ID theft. (Source: Southlake Police) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather […]
TXA 21Suspects in vehicle theft, credit card theft and ID theft. (Source: Southlake Police)Suspects in vehicle theft, credit card theft and ID theft. (Source: Southlake Police) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: […]
MeTV TXA 21.2Suspects in vehicle theft, credit card theft and ID theft. (Source: Southlake Police)Suspects in vehicle theft, credit card theft and ID theft. (Source: Southlake Police) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of […]
KRLDSuspects in vehicle theft, credit card theft and ID theft. (Source: Southlake Police)Suspects in vehicle theft, credit card theft and ID theft. (Source: Southlake Police) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News […]
105.3 The FanSuspects in vehicle theft, credit card theft and ID theft. (Source: Southlake Police)Suspects in vehicle theft, credit card theft and ID theft. (Source: Southlake Police) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) […]
By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under:Health Department, Local TV, Measles, measles outbreak, Texas Department of State Health Services, Virus, Waxahachie

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBS11) – The Texas Department of State Health Services is warning of a measles outbreak in Ellis County after six confirmed cases.

The six patients were not vaccinated against the disease and may have passed it to others in the Waxahachie or Midlothian area, according to DSHS spokesperson, Chris Van Deusen.

“None of them have been vaccinated, and that’s the biggest risk factor. Those are the people we’re most worried about,” he said.

Measles is most easily recognized by the rash it causes, but symptoms can also include a fever, cough, runny nose, or conjunctivitis.

“I remember itching. Itching, itching, itching,” said Paula Neff in Waxahachie, who said she was once six years old and miserable with the measles.

“I know there are a lot of people who don’t want to vaccinate their children, and I do understand that. But, measles can be a really serious thing, and it happens quickly,” she said.

The disease is transmitted through droplets that pass from one infected person to another.

Coughing, sneezing. It can stay in the air for a matter of hours,” said Van Deusen.

DSHS announced the first case last Friday with a warning for anyone who may have been at Showbiz Cinemas on January 9.

The theater company said it had spoken with a state epidemiologist who assured them the heightened risk there was limited to the one day the infected person was present.

DSHS has asked anyone exhibiting possible symptoms of the measles to stay at home and minimize the risk to others.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch