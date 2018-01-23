CARROLLTON, Texas (CBS11 SPORTS) – Hebron High School will be represented in the Super Bowl by rookie defensive end Deatrich Wise, Jr.
It has his father Deatrich Wise, Sr. in shock.
“You never thought, that this early in his professional career, that he could hit the pinnacle of all games,” said Wise, Sr.
Deatrich is the oldest of three football playing sons of Sheila and Deatrich Wise.
If you thought Bill Bellichick’s Patriot way of doing things is tough, the Wises made sure their son knew playing football was an earned privilege.
“When he came home he had Coach Dad, and Coach Mom.” Sheila admitted about the standards set for Deatrich to play football. “He know to stay on the field, he had to keep his grades top notch.”
The fundamentals learned at home, carried over into the locker room at Hebron High School.
“He was kind of teammate everybody want to have.” Hebron High School Coach Brian Brazil fondly recalled when asked about Deatrich’s time with the Hawks football program. “He was the leader.”