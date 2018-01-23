CBS 11Suspects in vehicle theft, credit card theft and ID theft. (Source: Southlake Police)Suspects in vehicle theft, credit card theft and ID theft. (Source: Southlake Police) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather […]
TXA 21Suspects in vehicle theft, credit card theft and ID theft. (Source: Southlake Police)Suspects in vehicle theft, credit card theft and ID theft. (Source: Southlake Police) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: […]
MeTV TXA 21.2Suspects in vehicle theft, credit card theft and ID theft. (Source: Southlake Police)Suspects in vehicle theft, credit card theft and ID theft. (Source: Southlake Police) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of […]
KRLDSuspects in vehicle theft, credit card theft and ID theft. (Source: Southlake Police)Suspects in vehicle theft, credit card theft and ID theft. (Source: Southlake Police) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News […]
105.3 The FanSuspects in vehicle theft, credit card theft and ID theft. (Source: Southlake Police)Suspects in vehicle theft, credit card theft and ID theft. (Source: Southlake Police) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) […]
By Bill Jones
Filed Under:Deatrich Wise, Hebron High School, Local TV, New England Patriots, Super Bowl

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBS11 SPORTS) – Hebron High School will be represented in the Super Bowl by rookie defensive end Deatrich Wise, Jr.

gettyimages 904656750 North Texas High Product To Play In Super Bowl

Deatrich Wise, Jr. #91 of the New England Patriots reacts during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

It has his father Deatrich Wise, Sr. in shock.

“You never thought, that this early in his professional career, that he could hit the pinnacle of all games,” said Wise, Sr.

Deatrich is the oldest of three football playing sons of Sheila and Deatrich Wise.

If you thought Bill Bellichick’s Patriot way of doing things is tough, the Wises made sure their son knew playing football was an earned privilege.

“When he came home he had Coach Dad, and Coach Mom.” Sheila admitted about the standards set for Deatrich to play football. “He know to stay on the field, he had to keep his grades top notch.”

The fundamentals learned at home, carried over into the locker room at Hebron High School.

“He was kind of teammate everybody want to have.” Hebron High School Coach Brian Brazil fondly recalled when asked about Deatrich’s time with the Hawks football program. “He was the leader.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch