GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Convenience store employee Manish Panday was shot and killed on Saturday night during a robbery in Garland. It happened at the Exxon gas station located at the corner of Broadway Boulevard and East Oates Road, and authorities are still searching for the gunman.
Now, a nationally syndicated radio show host has stepped up to help police find the suspects.
Jerry Reynolds of “The Car Pro Show” is putting up a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the people who are responsible for Panday’s murder. When combined with the $5,000 reward from Crime Stoppers, that is a total of $10,000 being offered for information in this case.
Police stated that two men in black hoodies walked into the convenience store with a gun on Saturday night, and shot the clerk after a brief scuffle. The suspects then ran off. Surveillance camera footage shows one of the men with a distinctive haircut and a Spider-Man backpack.
This same convenience store was also robbed back in September. “This was our go-to store,” customer Takelia Jackson said at a memorial on Monday. “We’ve been coming here for so long and you connect with someone who’s so sweet and welcoming to the store. You connect with him.”
Authorities are hopeful that the security camera video will help with the investigation. “The response from the community has been great,” added Pedro Barineau with the Garland Police Department on Monday. “We’re getting phone calls. We’re getting information.”
“To see an innocent person lose his life,” said Jackson, “it’s really sad.”
Anyone with details to share is urged to contact the Garland Police Department or Crime Stoppers immediately.