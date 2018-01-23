HALTOM CITY (CBSDFW.COM) – Along with a tank of gas and tacos customers at the Fuel City gas station in Haltom City are enjoying plenty of entertainment.
“Ace The Gas Station Cowboy” sings during Friday’s lunch hour rush, offering a free country music show.
He’s a singing cowboy in his 70’s who says he does it all for smiles.
“I am not that great a singer. I just sing well enough that they don’t throw tomatoes at me.”
Ace has been singing at all kinds of places throughout the metroplex for years, but now the only gig he is routinely on is at Fuel City.
“I try to engage them to let them know they’re worth something. So they know they’re not just here to get something to eat. They’re here to refresh their spirit.”
While he is performing, Ace (who uses a wheelchair) meets his fans, shakes, their hands and even hands out free C-D’s.
And he isn’t looking for anything in return because he says he is already blessed.
“The Lord has been good to me, and I couldn’t do it without him.”